Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $36,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,947,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

