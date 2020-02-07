Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

News coverage about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tyson Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. 1,166,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,412. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

