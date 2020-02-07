Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of UBER traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,098,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990,789 shares of company stock worth $1,259,940,856 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,876,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,372,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,887 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

