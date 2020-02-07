Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $49.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

NYSE UBER traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,098,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,940,856 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 77,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

