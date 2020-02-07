Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha and BitForex. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.05919009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038441 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,244,110 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Fatbtc, LBank, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

