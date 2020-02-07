Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $1,726.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

