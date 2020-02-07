UGAS Tops One Day Volume of $1.06 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. UGAS has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $1.06 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

