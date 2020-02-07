Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Shares of ULTA opened at $292.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.70. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

