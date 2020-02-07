Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $10.14 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $74,053.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,744.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.35 or 0.04466623 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00719924 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008754 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

