UMB Bank N A MO Buys 39,513 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.45. 25,190,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,195,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.