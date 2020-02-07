UMB Bank N A MO Buys 9,025 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $111,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,926,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

