UMB Bank N A MO Has $34.97 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. 5,914,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

