UMB Bank N A MO Has $50.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $1,479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1,020.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,414.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,285.21. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.