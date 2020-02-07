UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 169,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 22,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

