UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,310,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2,040.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 204,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 326,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 142,104 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UMH opened at $16.51 on Friday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.