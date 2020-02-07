United Bank Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Bank raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,779,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,949,273. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.