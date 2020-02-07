United Bank Has $1.35 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

United Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

HD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. 2,376,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.37. The company has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

