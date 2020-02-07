Unobtanium Price Tops $70.15 on Major Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $70.15 or 0.00719641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,754.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.04435331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,670 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

