Upfiring Achieves Market Capitalization of $857,918.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $857,918.00 and approximately $5,477.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Cryptopia and RightBTC. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02998327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00226162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00131944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX, RightBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.