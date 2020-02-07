USDQ (USDQ) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $5,153.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00399774 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001663 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

