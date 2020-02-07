Utrust 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $720,278.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $720,278.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.