Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. 37,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

