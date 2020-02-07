Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $12,063,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $320.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,714,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,051,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84. The company has a market cap of $1,399.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

