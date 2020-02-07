Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 132,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 211,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,292,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.