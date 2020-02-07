Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $153.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.20 and a 1-year high of $153.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.