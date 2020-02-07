Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VO opened at $183.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $152.70 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

