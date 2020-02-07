Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $306.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $246.20 and a 52-week high of $307.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

