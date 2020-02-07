Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.72 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

