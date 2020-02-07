Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

VBLT stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

