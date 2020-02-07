Velas Price Up 2% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Velas has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,055,052,258 coins and its circulating supply is 1,323,969,667 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

