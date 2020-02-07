Verasity Tops 1-Day Volume of $324,458.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $324,458.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00210649 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

