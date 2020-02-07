VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. VeriME has a market cap of $22,370.00 and $205.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded up 40.7% against the dollar.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

