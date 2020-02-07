Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 193,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 281,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 34,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 678,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.94. 9,196,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

