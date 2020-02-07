Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

