Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,261,719 shares of company stock valued at $243,406,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

