Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.36 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $19.13 million and $581,971.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, QBTC, SouthXchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,754.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.02247501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.04435331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00751082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00800154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00117376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009519 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00694987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,344,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, QBTC, YoBit, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Upbit, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.