Viacoin (VIA) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $349,466.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00744464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007739 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,014 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

