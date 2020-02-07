Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Viad updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.01-0.16 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.16 EPS.

VVI stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,575. Viad has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.