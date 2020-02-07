ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,299. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

