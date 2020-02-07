VideoCoin Price Up 38% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 38% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.