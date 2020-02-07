Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.53. 236,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,133. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

