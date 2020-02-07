Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 102,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.