Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VSTO. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 22,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,181. The stock has a market cap of $487.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

