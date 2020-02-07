Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Intel makes up approximately 2.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,115,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,249,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

