Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.33. 12,220,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

