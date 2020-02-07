Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Vistra Energy worth $79,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,266 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 219.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after purchasing an additional 222,214 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,688,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,123,000 after purchasing an additional 110,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $317,072.40. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

