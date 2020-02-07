Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.60.

VIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

