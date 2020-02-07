Voit & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Voit & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.5% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 340,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 4,810,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

