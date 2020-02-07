W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Cut to $326.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lowered by Buckingham Research from $342.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

GWW stock traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,494. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.84. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 54,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

