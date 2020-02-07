Wagerr (WGR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,310.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $10,310.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,174,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,795,229 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

